Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.