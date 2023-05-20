Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,894,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BBN stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

