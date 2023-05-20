Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000.

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36. The stock has a market cap of $777.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $102.74.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

