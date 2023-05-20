Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,309 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $619,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

ARCH stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $180.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.74.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 35.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock worth $1,270,556. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

