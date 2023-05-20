Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 825.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SMOG stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $102.73 and a 12-month high of $143.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16.

About VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.