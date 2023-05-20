Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCTR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter.

FCTR stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $207.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

