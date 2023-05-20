Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $275.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $390.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average is $205.23.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

