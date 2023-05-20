Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after purchasing an additional 459,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.30.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

