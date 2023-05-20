Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,151 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE LAC opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a current ratio of 18.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

