Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Up 0.5 %

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,044,973 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $24.11 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

