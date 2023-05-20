Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 32.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $442,000.

NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $16.62 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

