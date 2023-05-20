Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $24.61 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

