Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,657,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 207,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,528,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 164,779 shares during the last quarter.

BSMO opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

