Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000.

TCHP stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

