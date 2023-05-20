Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

