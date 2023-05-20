Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.39. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

