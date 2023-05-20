Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,070,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,358,000 after purchasing an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

