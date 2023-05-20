Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,368 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSEP opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

