Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,834 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 636,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 63,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the period.

MQY stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

