Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,634 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 406,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,100 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

NYSE BXMT opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

