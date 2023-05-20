Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 863 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RZG opened at $118.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.87 and a 12-month high of $136.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

