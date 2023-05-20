Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 287,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,614,000 after buying an additional 70,704 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $13,586,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $242.84 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.95 and its 200-day moving average is $241.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

