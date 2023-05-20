Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUFB. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,177,000. Acas LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

