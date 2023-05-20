Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 467,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 698,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

