Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

