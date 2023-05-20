Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 826.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,017 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $17,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.46 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

