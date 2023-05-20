Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Carvana worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

CVNA opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.83. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

