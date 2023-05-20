Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Acquires 30,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $652,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,587.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 15,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after buying an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

