Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $138.97 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.17.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

