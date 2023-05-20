Citigroup Boosts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $70.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $58.37 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $63,020.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.