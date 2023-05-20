Citigroup Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $62.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of BBY opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.90. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after acquiring an additional 128,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

