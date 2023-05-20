Citigroup Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $23.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBEX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of IBEX opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. IBEX has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.94 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 225.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,609 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

