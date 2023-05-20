Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

