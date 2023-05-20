Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth about $378,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $27.50 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.