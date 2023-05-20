Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,070 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DEA stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 341.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

