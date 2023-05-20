Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,055 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,529,000 after acquiring an additional 660,711 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,143,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 657,469 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $3,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 361,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 235,165 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $7.03 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

