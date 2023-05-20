Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.77. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

