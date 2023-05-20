Credit Suisse Group Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $88.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JACK. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.2 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

