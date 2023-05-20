Credit Suisse Group Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $88.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on JACK. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.24.
Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.2 %
Jack in the Box stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
