Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,045,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 251.7% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after buying an additional 288,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crocs by 58.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,698,000 after buying an additional 230,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CROX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs Stock Down 5.5 %

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.24.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

