DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.