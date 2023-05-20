DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

