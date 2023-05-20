Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynatrace Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

