Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.