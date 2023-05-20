Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $53.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Dynatrace stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.