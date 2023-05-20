Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $53.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

