Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,692,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,975,000 after buying an additional 312,753 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 425.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.