Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Model N worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MODN shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,336.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,044 shares of company stock worth $1,213,864 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MODN opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.68. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

