Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equitable were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 1,140,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after buying an additional 766,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after acquiring an additional 720,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

