Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 178.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,203 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Evergy were worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after acquiring an additional 194,152 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 282,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,348,000 after purchasing an additional 217,309 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

