EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EVERTEC were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,982. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

