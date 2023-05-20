Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,070 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Farfetch worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 64.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

