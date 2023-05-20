First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 41.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $47.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.